Peacemaker Brown to talk to Middle East leaders

Gordon Brown will try to revive the Middle East peace process when he meets the Israeli and Palestinian prime ministers in London next week in a move said to have been coordinated with Barack Obama.

On December 15 Brown will meet Salam Fayyad, the Palestinian prime minister, who will be in London for a conference on investment, and his Israeli counterpart, Ehud Olmert, who will be making an official visit.The talks are seen as an attempt to secure an understanding between the two before a general election in Israel in February. The frontrunner in the polls is Benjamin Netanyahu, the right-wing Likud leader.A well-informed Washington source said the British initiative was being “synchronized” with Obama’s officials, who do not want to see crucial weeks wasted before his inauguration as president on January 20.The British ambassador in Tel Aviv, Tom Phillips, is said to have told Israeli guests at his residence that Obama was going to put the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the top of his international agenda. The Israelis, from academic and military backgrounds, warned that time was running out and that Britain should act quickly while a two-state solution was still feasible.British officials are believed to have agreed with the Israelis’ analysis that the fundamentalist group Hamas would welcome Netanyahu’s return to power in the belief that this would vindicate its combative attitude towards Israel.In 1997 Netanyahu - then prime minister - ordered Mossad, Israel’s overseas intelligence organisation, to assassinate Khaled Meshaal, Hamas’s political leader, in the Jordanian capital of Amman.The assassination attempt, in which poison was injected into Meshaal’s ear, was a fiasco that caused an international scandal. The Mossad agents were arrested and King Hussein of Jordan demanded that Israel hand over an antidote.Secret negotiations are now understood to be taking place between Hamas and representatives of King Abdullah of Jordan, who fears that without an Israeli-Palestinian agreement, the group will take over the West Bank and threaten his desert kingdom.Some analysts believe that any peace initiative at this time is doomed. “It looks as if Brown has an impossible mission to bridge the gaps between the Israelis and the Palestinians before the February elections,” said an Israeli political source.However, Olmert, the caretaker prime minister, may surprise Brown. He has already said he will be working until his last day in office to reach an understanding with the Palestinians.Olmert, forced out of office by allegations of corruption, which he denies, is expected to try to redeem himself with an agreement that would mark the peak of his career.Brown told the Commons that he wanted “to find out how best we can use 2009 to make real progress towards political and economic solutions in the region”.(Source: timesonline.co.uk)