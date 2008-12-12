Kashmir solution vital for peace in South Asia: British lawmakers

LONDON (APP) – The British parliamentarians have said that the solution of Kashmir problem is vital for peace in the South Asia.

They also warned India on Thursday not to try to brush aside the issue under the cover of recent Mumbai terror attacks.The lawmakers were speaking at a seminar organized on the occasion of the UN Human Rights Day by the All Parties International Coordination Committee in the House of Commons.Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham, Conservative Party MP Paul Goodman, and Liberal Democrats Party MP Paul Rowan spoke on the occasion while the Labour Party MP Lyn Brown sent out a message.Lord Ahmed pointed out that the Kashmir issue has been raging for the last 61 years and the human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been violated with impunity while the international community has remained silent.He condemned the Mumbai terror attacks in the strongest possible words.Mr. Ahmed pointed out that separatist movements were alive in various parts of India which have no links with the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are struggling for the right to self-determination as enunciated in the UN resolutions.The British Peer recounted the recent bomb blast in the Marriot Hotel in Islamabad and other similar suicide acts in different cities of Pakistan which claimed hundreds of innocent lives but lamented that the international community took no notice of these attacks.He also criticized the Indian Government for attempting to involve British Muslims in Mumbai carnage as well as a British Minister whom he did not identify for alleged disparaging remarks.Lord Ahmed made it clear that the British Kashmiri Diaspora is running a peaceful campaign to achieve the rights of the people of Kashmir for the self-determination and will continue to do so until the objectives were achieved.Liberal Democrats Party MP Rowan said the issue of Kashmir cannot be allowed to wither away and needs to be settled for a lasting peace in the region. He said it was wrong on the part of the Indian Government to accuse another sovereign country and its Government for the Mumbai attacks.He said Muslim community in UK was playing a positive role in the development of the country and the Government has allocated a large sum for community cohesion and integration.Mr. Rowan said the Indian Government must come out with all the truth regarding the discovery of mass graves in the Indian Occupied Kashmir otherwise it could be held accountable before the International Court for Crimes against Humanity in The Hague. “We left unfinished business in Kashmir and it is moral duty of the British Government to resolve the issue,” acknowledged the MP for Rochdale in North West England. Conservative Party MP Paul Goodman described as “exceptionally difficult” the last summer for the people of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley where violence erupted over the issue of Amarnath shrine.Mr. Goodman said he has raised questions over the events in Jammu and Kashmir with the members of his party.He stated that while UK has a historical responsibility with Kashmir but thought that USA could play a more positive role in helping to bring about a solution to the dispute. He pinpointed to a recent statement of the U.S. President-elect Barack Hussain Obama who underscored the importance of Kashmir and linked its settlement to overall peace between Pakistan and India and stability in the entire region.Labour Party MP Lyn Brown spoke of the need of peace in Kashmir and said the attacks in Mumbai calls for redoubling the efforts and resolve to find a lasting solution to the disputed Himalayan region.