A new ordeal bleeds Zimbabwe

HARARE (IHT) -- Cholera swept through the five youngest children in the Chigudu family with cruel and bewildering haste. On a recent Saturday, they chased one another through hardscrabble streets that flow with raw sewage, and chattered happily as they bedded down for the night.

The onslaught of diarrhea and vomiting began around midnight. Relatives frantically prepared solutions of water, sugar and salt for the youngsters, aged 20 months to 12 years, to drink. But by morning, they were limp and hollow-eyed. The disease was draining their bodies of fluid.""Then they started to die,"" said their brother Lovegot, 18. ""Prisca was first, second Sammy, then Shantel, Clopas and Aisha, the littlest one, last.""A ferocious cholera epidemic, spread by water contaminated with human excrement, has stricken more than 16,000 people across Zimbabwe since August and killed more than 780. Health experts are warning that the number of cases could surpass 60,000, and that half the country's population of 12 million is at risk.The outbreak is yet more evidence that the most fundamental public services in Zimbabwe -- from water and sanitation to public schools and hospitals -- are shutting down, much like the organs of a severely dehydrated cholera victim.With millions enduring severe and worsening hunger, and cholera spilling into neighboring countries, there are rising international calls for Mugabe to go after 28 years in power. But he only seems to be digging in, and even declared Thursday that the cholera epidemic had ended, just a day after the World Health Organization warned that the outbreak was grave enough to pose ""serious regional implications.""Water cutoffs are common and prolonged here, but last week the taps went dry in virtually all of the capital's densely packed suburbs, where people most needed clean drinking water to wash their hands and food, essential steps to containing cholera. On rutted streets crowded with out-of-school children and jobless adults, piles of uncollected garbage mounted and brown sludge burbled from burst sewer lines.The capital's two largest hospitals, sprawling facilities that once would have provided sophisticated care in just such a crisis, had largely shut down weeks earlier after doctors and nurses, their salaries rendered virtually worthless by the nation's crippling hyperinflation, simply quit coming to work.Inflation officially hit 231 million percent in July, but John Robertson, an independent economist in Zimbabwe, estimates that it has now surged to an astounding 8 quintillion percent -- that is an 8 followed by 18 zeros.The situation has deteriorated to such a degree that soldiers -- Mugabe's enduring muscle -- rioted last week on the streets of the capital, breaking windows and looting stores, after waiting days in bank lines without being able to withdraw their meager salaries from cash-short tellers. A midlevel officer who participated in the mayhem, but declined to be identified for fear of prosecution, said troops were enraged that they could no longer afford to buy food or send their children to school.""As we talk, children of chefs are in private schools learning while ours are playing in dusty roads,"" he said bitterly, using the local term for the people in power.Rumors about this extraordinary unrest in the army's ranks have circulated feverishly, with some speculating that the rioting was staged to justify imposing a state of emergency. Others hoped that it finally signaled the beginning of the end for Mugabe.Still, the Mugabe regime's ability to clamp down on dissent seems intact. The police quelled the riot. Sixteen soldiers now face courts-martial. Beyond that, some 20 opposition party activists and human rights workers have recently disappeared. Last week, armed men abducted a well-known human rights activist, Jestina Mukoko, at dawn while she was barefoot, still in her nightgown and bereft of her eyeglasses, and as her teenaged son looked on helplessly.Analysts have long predicted that Mugabe's hold on power -- which he has refused to loosen even since September, when he signed a power-sharing deal with his nemesis, the opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai -- would be broken only when the economy completely imploded and daily life became intolerable.But as the endgame of the octogenarian Mugabe's rule plays out, the human tragedies mount