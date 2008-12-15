Iran-Japan economic relations should be expanded: MP

TEHRAN - Majlis Cultural Committee Chairman Gholamali Haddad Adel stated here on Sunday that economic relations between Tehran and Tokyo should be expanded beyond trade exchanges.

In a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Akio Shirota, he said, “There are numerous investment opportunities in Iran’s various energy sectors” that require Japanese officials’ initiative in order to benefit both countries, he pointed out.Haddad Adel also called for the expansion of bilateral relations in the political, cultural, and economic spheres.He suggested that Tehran and Tokyo improve their parliamentary relations, saying this could help bolster bilateral ties.The Japanese ambassador to Tehran said bilateral ties should be extended to the cultural and social spheres.“And the Japanese government is determined to greatly expand relations with Iran,” Ambassador Shirota added.The Japanese nation has a high regard for Iran due to its deep culture and ancient civilization, he noted.