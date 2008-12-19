Shoe Intifada should not be forgotten: Jannati

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Substitute Friday prayers leader of Tehran Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati has praised Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zeidi’s for throwing his shoes at U.S. President George W. Bush and said the “shoe Intifada” should not be forgotten.

“Bravo to the Iraqi journalist for throwing his shoes at the U.S. president,” Jannati said during sermon at Friday prayers in Tehran.His shoes should be enshrined in Iraq’s political museum. These shoes are more valuable than crowns, medals and signs,” he added.He suggested carrying shoes in all the anti-U.S. demonstrations held in Iran and Iraq.“The shoe hurling by Iraqi journalist had many messages which the world received them and Iraqi people too held demonstrations afterwards. People should support the Iraqi journalist,” he added.He said the U.S. is trapped in Iraq’s quagmire and does not know what to do.Journalist Muntadhar al-Zeidi threw his shoes during a Sunday news conference by Bush and Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.Al-Zeidi is in custody and was expected to eventually face charges of insulting a foreign leader.The incident, a vivid demonstration of Iraqis’ dismay over the U.S.-led invasion and occupation of the country for more than five years, turned al-Zeidi into an instant folk hero.Thousands of Iraqis have demonstrated for his release.