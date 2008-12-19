Bahrain remarks on Iran misquoted: envoy

TEHRAN -- Bahraini Ambassador to Tehran Rashid Al Dossari on Friday said Bahraini foreign minister’s comments on Iran’s nuclear program have been misquoted by the media.

He told the Fars News Agency that the media did not have a correct understanding of the foreign minister’s remarks on Iran, asserting that Bahrain supports Iran’s right to access peaceful nuclear energy.Agence France Press (AFP) had quoted Bahrain’s foreign minister as saying in Manama that “if it (the negotiations with Iran) does not bear fruit and fails, or is exploited for one side’s selfish gains, we should not hesitate one minute to become fighters and real combatants, in order to safeguard the vital region.