TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Mahdi Safari has said Iran is ready to provide energy for Europe.

Safari has made the remarks in an interview with the Zagreb-based newspaper Novi List during his recent visit to Croatia.“We have told (EU foreign policy chief) Javier Solana that we are ready to cooperate with Europe in this regard.”----------- Europe is losing Iranian marketSafari told the paper that Europe is losing the Iranian big market in favor of rivals.“Europe is losing Iran’s market and if this condition continues, the Asian countries will take the place of Europe in Iranian markets.”He also predicted that the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and the Asian countries will reach over 100 billion dollars in the current year.-------- Iran welcomes investment by Croatian companiesThe deputy minister welcomed an investment by Croatian companies in Iran. “This can be the first step and mutual cooperation can be expanded.”He emphasized the Iranian market is open to all companies.However, he added, “Over the past months, some European companies were active in Iran but some of them decreased their level of investment and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Asian companies took their place. This is the natural process of trading… and we lose nothing in this process.”--------- Iran cannot depend on others for nuclear fuelPointing to the peaceful nuclear activities of Iran, Safari said, “We believe that we ourselves should develop this technology because, based on our previous experiences, we cannot depend on others.”He added the Western countries have not provided Iran even with its needs in transportation and this is natural that Iran has no trust in them.The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed non-diversion in Iran’s nuclear program. However, under a pressure from the U.S. and its European allies the UN Security Council has issued three sanctions resolutions against Iran.HK/PA END MNA