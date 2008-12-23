Arson attack on French mosque provocative: Iran

TEHRAN – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday denounced the arson attack on the mosque in France as “criminal and provocative”.

The fire at the mosque in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest on Saturday caused damage to the entrance, walls and religious books before being put out.“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the French government to secure the safety of the Muslim religious places,” he added.Muslim groups on Sunday condemned attackers who set fire to the mosque and hundreds gathered outside the building to protest against the criminal act