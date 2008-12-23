Asian Sitting Volleyball Clubs Championship to be held in S. Korea

TEHRAN - The 1st edition of the Asian Sitting Volleyball Clubs Championship will be held in August 2009 in South Korea.

The decision was made during the “Workshop for Sitting Volleyball for All” held in Kuala Lumpur last week.Iran will take part in the event with two teams, according to the Iranian sitting volleyball national team coach Hadi Rezaei.Iran national team claimed the title of the Men’s Sitting Volleyball Championship during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games on September 15