Iran women volleyball team to participate in 2010 Asian Games
December 25, 2008 - 0:0
TEHRAN – Iranian women volleyball team will take part in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.Iranian women volleyball teams took part in the Asian Women Volleyball Championship held in Thailand, the Asian Club Volleyball Championship in Vietnam and the Asian Youth Girls Volleyball Championship which took place in the Philippines in the last two years.
Iranian women volleyball team will participate in four continental tournaments prior to the 2010 Asian Games