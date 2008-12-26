Expert says Arabs lack power to affect Iran’s nuclear issue

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – International affairs expert Ali Khorram stated here on Thursday that Arab countries lack diplomatic and political power to influence Iran’s nuclear issue and the recent meeting of the Arab countries with the 5+1 group was only a political gesture.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States, Britain, France, China, and Russia plus Germany, which make up the 5+1 group, and representatives from Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and the six members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain, met at the UN on December 16 to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.“The meeting should not be taken seriously,” he told the Mehr News Agency.He added the Arab countries attended the meeting just to gain some “diplomatic weight” for themselves.“The Islamic Republic of Iran is the only party whose opinions matter in the (nuclear) negotiations,” Khorram pointed out.Khorram noted “no formula” can succeed without Iran’s agreement.Khorram insisted that Arab countries cannot influence regional or international developments. For example, he said, although Arabs are aware of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, they lack power to resolve this problem.“The complexity of Iran’s nuclear issue is far greater than that of the Gaza Strip” and the Arab countries which have not been able to find a formula to resolve the Gaza crisis, are highly unlikely to influence Iran’s nuclear issue, he explained