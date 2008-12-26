Chelsea defeats West Bromwich

LONDON (AFP) — Chelsea beat basement club West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in an early kick-off match at Stamford Bridge here Friday.

First-half goals from Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard gave Chelsea an important victory.Meanwhile reigning champions Manchester United, in their first domestic match since winning the Club World Cup in Japan, moved to within six points of top spot, with a game in hand, after winning 1-0 away to Stoke City.But it was only after Stoke right-back Andy Wilkinson was sent off for a second bookable offence that Carlos Tevez scored for United seven minutes from time at the Britannia Stadium.West Ham came from a goal behind to win 4-1 away to Portsmouth as they put distance between themselves and their fellow strugglers.Pompey took the lead through Nadir Belhadj before Jack Collison equalized.Before half-time Pompey missed a penalty when former West Ham forward Jermain Defoe shot wide and, after the break, the Hammers pulled away thanks to a goal from Carlton Cole and two from Craig Bellamy.Elsewhere London rivals Tottenham and Fulham played out a goalless draw at White Hart Lane.