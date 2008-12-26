Iranian National Photo Biennial underway in Yazd and Tehran

TEHRAN -- The 11th Iranian National Photo Biennial opened on Wednesday, December 23 concurrently at the National Museum of Yazd and Tehran’s Saba Art and Cultural Institute. The biennial will continue until January 13.

Director of the Visual Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mahmud Shaluii, Iran’s Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Alireza Malekian and Director of the Department of the Ministry of Culture in Yazad Holjjatoleslam Ahmad Ajin attended the opening ceremony in Yazd.Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhu, the Secretariat of the biennial Esmaeil Abbasi and Saba Director Mohsen Zare participated in the opening ceremony in Tehran.Over 2000 photographers submitted about 12,000 works to the secretary of the biennial from which a total of 123 individual photos and 32 photo collections are currently on display at the concurrent exhibitions taking place in Yazd and Tehran, Shaluii mentioned.He went on to say that selected works will go on display in other Iranian provinces for a period of one year.Speaking at the ceremony, Ajamin expressed appreciation for holding of the festival in Yazd saying that the biennial focuses on culture and customs of different social classes of Iranians.At the ceremony, Malekian stressed on importance of photographs in the light of art and news and called the art of photography a extremely valuable.At the end of the ceremony in Yazd, Mahmud Shaluii presented the biennial’s trophy to Holjjatoleslam Ahmad Ajin.