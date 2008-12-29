Pain and anger as Gaza mourns its dead

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AFP) – The battered Gaza Strip turned into a giant funeral procession as tens of thousands of people came out to bury the victims of a massive Israeli bombardment of the overcrowded sliver of land.

Wailing echoed across the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave as men, women and children braved continuing air raids to mourn the more than 280 people killed since Saturday morning.In the southern town of Rafah relatives gathered around the body of Tawfik Jaber, the Hamas police chief killed when warplanes unleashed their assault which Israel says targeted command and control structures of the Islamist movement.""He was a defender of the Palestinian cause,"" one of the women, clad in a long black dress, said in a whisper about the man whose body, bedecked in a Palestinian flag, dominated the bare living room.""He lived as a fighter and he is now dead,"" she added.Prayers for the departed gave way to calls for revenge as hundreds of people joined a funeral procession that formed outside the house.The body was taken to Rafah's ""Martyr's Cemetery"" to angry chants of ""vengeance, vengeance, oh Ezzedine al-Qassam"" -- a reference to Hamas's military wing.Jaber was killed when the central Gaza City police headquarters was hit during a graduation ceremony. At least 30 policemen died in the strike, one of dozens conducted in the space of only a few minutes on Saturday morning.At a stadium in Rafah, thousands of Palestinians bowed before 15 bodies placed on the green lawn.Most of those victims were members of Ezzedine al-Qassam.""It is a slaughter ... Young people killed in cold blood. They were taken by surprise and mowed down by the missiles as they were at their headquarters,"" said Hamdan Hamuda.A member of his clan, Hamuda Hamuda, 20, was among those found buried in the rubble of a building targeted in the Israeli blitz.Grief and fury etched on his face he vowed the deaths will be avenged. ""The resistance will retaliate. Not just with words, but with acts.""Hamas responded to the attacks by firing rockets the farthest yet into Israel, with one striking near the port city of Ashdod, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Gaza.Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's assurance that the attacks targeted Hamas and not the civilian population have found no resonance in the impoverished coastal strip that has been subjected to a crippling blockade for over a year.Gazans braced for more strikes as Israeli tanks massed at the border and Israel warned it could launch a ground offensive in addition to its air bombardment.Across the impoverished coastal strip the same slogan is taken up by angry crowds. ""Death to Israel, death to America.""The anger is also directed at Arab states which are perceived to have failed to do anything to protect the 1.5 million Gazans.""I am saddened by the state of the Arab world. Our people are dying and are not defended,"" said Hassan, a prayer leader in Gaza City, as he looked on to his mosque that was destroyed in one of the Israeli air strikes.Meanwhile, indirect peace talks between Israel and Syria have been halted due to the Jewish regime's ""aggression"" in Gaza, a senior Syrian official said on Sunday.""It's the Israeli aggression in Gaza which has closed the door on all activity in the political process"" between Syria and Israel, the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.In May, Syria and Israel -- technically still at war since the first Arab-Israeli conflict in 1948 -- began Turkish-mediated indirect talks after direct negotiations halted eight years ago over the thorny Golan Heights issue.Israeli tanks were massed at the Gaza border on Sunday as warplanes again pounded Hamas targets in the densely populated enclave.The peace talks had in any case been on hold since Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert first announced in July he would step down over corruption allegations.In exchange for peace Syria is demanding the return of the entire Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in 1981 in a move never recognized by the international community.But Israel has baulked at this, since it would mean returning land right down to the shores of the Sea of Galilee -- its main source of fresh water.Earlier this month, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that his country would eventually embark on direct peace talks with Israel, but they must be based on UN Security Council resolutions.""Peace cannot be achieved through indirect negotiations alone. But if indirect talks succeed then direct negotiations will also, and peace will come naturally,"" Assad told reporters on December 22.Security Council resolutions 242 and 338 call on Israel to withdraw from Arab territory it captured in the 1967.The UN special envoy to the Middle East on Sunday called for an internationally-backed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying there is no military solution to the conflict.""The international community, the United Nations, the Arab League, the Security Council and also the Quartet need to promote a way forward to come back to a renewed ceasefire,"" Robert Serry told AFP in an interview.The Israeli air force on Sunday continued pounding the Hamas-ruled territory following one of the bloodiest single days of violence in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has left nearly 300 Palestinians dead.The spiraling violence came less than 10 days after an Egyptian-brokered six-month old truce between Israel and the Islamist rulers of Gaza ended with militants renewing rocket fire against Israel, which in turn tightened a punishing blockade on the Gaza Strip.""We want the violence to stop immediately, we don't believe there is a military solution to the situation in Gaza,"" the United Nations envoy told AFP.""I myself am in contact with my counterparts in the region and other envoys in order to coordinate the efforts to support the calls to end the violence and the renewal of a ceasefire that could lead to a more durable improvement of the situation in Gaza.""He said that any future ceasefire would have to guarantee a halt to Palestinian rocket fire and the ""sustainable"" reopening of Israel's crossings with Gaza, the territory's main gateway for badly-needed supplies.It would also need to include a solution to the ""underlying issue"" of the growing internal Palestinian tension between moderate president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement and Hamas, which ousted Fatah forces from Gaza in June 2007.""We also have to help the Palestinian Authority play a bigger role in the solutions for Gaza... The need for Palestinian reunification in my view is bigger than ever, but from what we are seeing it is not going at the moment in that direction.""Egypt said on Sunday it was trying to negotiate a new ceasefire, but a senior Israeli official told AFP that ""we have our goals and our timetable and we don't seek mediation.""Serry also lamented the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where some 50 percent of the 1.5 million inhabitants depend on UN and international aid, warning of an ""enormous shortage"" in wheat and medical equipment.""We have been warning the Israeli authorities of the consequences of military action in terms of our capacity to distribute aide... The situation of continued Israeli air raids and bombings is scary,"" he said.He nevertheless said that Israel was allowing aid into Gaza in recent days, and that on Monday 21 trucks were allowed to deliver medical supplies and wheat through the Kerem Shalom crossing.He warned that the acute shortage of medical supplies and fuel in the Gaza Strip could affect the functioning of Gaza's hospitals.The bloody Israeli offensive has sparked a wave of international calls to end the violence.In Rome, the pope said that ""the terrestrial homeland of Jesus cannot continue to be the witness of such bloodshed which is repeated ad infinitum.""The UN chief added his voice Sunday to the UN Security Council's call for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza and urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the poverty-stricken territory.UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon ""joins the Security Council's call for an immediate stop to all violence and all military activities.""He deplores that violence is continuing today, and he strongly urges once again an immediate stop to all acts of violence,"" his spokeswoman Michele Montas said in a statement.The 15-member UN Security Council earlier Sunday issued a non-binding statement calling for ""an immediate halt to all violence"" in the Gaza Strip and urged the parties ""to stop immediately all military activities.""Ban was ""saddened by Palestinian casualties,"" Montas said, also mentioning eight UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) trainees and one UNRWA staff member killed in the raids, ""and one Israeli casualty.""""The Secretary-General also expects the Security Council's call for all parties to address the humanitarian and economic needs in Gaza to be fully heeded, in particular for border crossings to be open by Israel for the continuous provision of humanitarian supplies,"" the spokeswoman said.Montas said the UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza received a guarantee from Israeli officials on Sunday that ""all required humanitarian supplies and personnel"" would be allowed into Gaza.""The Secretary-General fully expects this cooperation to continue on a rolling basis in the coming days,"" she added.Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak on Sunday authorized the transfer of more than 100 truckloads of aid into Gaza, his office said.More than 100 trucks transfered the goods on Monday through the Karni, Nahal Oz and Kerem Shalom crossings between Israel and the territory ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, Barak's office said.""The UN is working actively to promote urgent implementation of the Security Council's calls to end the violence, reopen the crossings and restore calm in full,"" Montas added.CAPTION-1 Palestinians carry the body of Hamas police chief General Tawfiq Jabr during his funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip following Israeli air raids the previous day