Beijing orchestra enlisted for soundtrack of “Kingdom of Solomon”

TEHRAN – Musician Punk Chan from Hong Kong is to compose music for the soundtrack of the film “Kingdom of Solomon.” The music will later be recorded in collaboration with the Beijing Philharmonic Orchestra in China on January 11 and 12, producer Mojtaba Faravardeh told MNA.

Punk Chan is one of the music composers of Peter Chan’s war epic “The Warlords” which is also an entry to this year’s Fajr Film Festival.Faravardeh also stated that the sound effects will be accomplished by Kin Sun Tsang on January 13 in Hong Kong, adding, “Of course two scenes on the jinn and the devils need more time because of its complexity and will probably not be ready for this year’s Fajr festival.“A large budget has been allocated for this project and we are hoping to pave the way for international screenings of the film,” he concluded.Director Shahriar Bahrani’s “Kingdom of Solomon” is being produced by the Farabi Cinematic Foundation. It features the life of Prophet Solomon (as) based on the narrations from the Holy Quran.The movie was shot in Rustamabad region of Gilan Province last summer and was concluded after nine months.Mahmud Pakniyat, Hossein Mahjub, Arjang Amirfazli, and Elham Hamidi are the leading actors in the cast.Caption: Mehdi Faqi