Villa wants to stay put with Valencia

MADRID (AFP) — Spanish international forward David Villa said on Sunday he wanted to stay with Valencia for “ another six years” despite reports he will leave in the summer. Valencia had on Sunday denied any agreement on his leaving and in a statement through the club Villa said that media reports to the contrary were “ erroneous.” He added that he was only interested in “ fulfilling my six-year deal.” Villa, 27 and a star of Spain’s Euro 2008 win last summer, scored in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid to take his campaign haul to 13 - two behind league top scorer Samuel Eto’o of Barcelona. Barca and Real Madrid head a long list of clubs at home and abroad who would like to sign Villa - but he would cost around 40 million euros. Villa last summer extended his contract to 2014 and earns around three million euros a year.