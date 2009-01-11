MUSCAT (Trade Arabia) -- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), the largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in India in the energy-related/infrastructure sector, has won a $400 million contract to supply, install and commission gas turbines in Oman.

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the premier hydrocarbon exploration and production company in Oman, will use the 126MW turbines in its power plants.The contract will be valid for a period of six years with the possibility of extending it for another three years, said a PDO statement.BHEL’s turbines already account for more than 50 percent of PDO’s installed generating capacity.The company has already carried out four engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects for PDO, which accounts for over 90 percent of the country’s crude oil production and nearly all of its natural gas supply.PDO is owned by the Government of Oman (which has a 60 percent interest), Royal Dutch Shell (which has a 34 percent interest), Total (which has a 4 percent interest) and Partex (which has a 2 percent interest).The first economic find of oil was made in 1962, and the first consignment of oil was exported in 1967.Established more than 40 years ago, BHEL ushered in the indigenous heavy electrical equipment industry in India - a dream that has been more than realized with a well-recognized track record of performance.The company has been earning profits continuously since 1971-72 and paying dividends since 1976-77, the statement added.