Ecuador's Correa will ask Obama to lift Cuban embargo

HAVANA (AFP) -- Visiting Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa said Saturday he plans to ask incoming U.S. president Barack Obama to lift the 47-year U.S. economic embargo of Cuba and repatriate five Cubans in U.S. jails convicted of spying.

Correa, who joined the ongoing celebrations of Cuba's 50-year communist revolution, said he would likely meet Obama at the next Latin American summit in April.""We'll talk at that summit about signs of a significant change in U.S. behavior at least toward the (Latin American) region, and ask for the release of five Cuban prisoners or the lifting of that absurd, five-decade blockade of Cuba,"" Correa said in a radio interview.But, Correa added, ""I'm skeptical. Maybe I'm wrong and I'm the first one who would like to be wrong, but I'm skeptical about any major change in U.S. foreign policy.""Correa had asked for the U.S. to lift its Cuba embargo, when he celebrated Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro's triumphant entrance in Havana in 1959, alongside his brother and President of Cuba, Raul Castro, at Ernesto ""Che"" Guevara's tomb in Santa Clara, 270 kilometers (168 miles) east of here.