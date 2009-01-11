Irish foe of EU treaty to set up party offshoot in Poland

WARSAW (AFP) -- An Irish businessman who played a major role in his country's referendum rejection of the European Union's Lisbon treaty said Saturday he hopes to set up a branch of his party in Poland.

""We want to open our association and our foundation here and then create a subsidiary of our party"" Libertas, Declan Ganley told Polish television.Ganley has been in Poland since Friday for talks with small farright parties ahead of European parliament elections in 2010.""We plan to put forward Polish candidates of our party in next year's European elections,"" he said.Ganley is a fervent admirer of eurosceptic Polish President Lech Kaczynski who in spite of the Polish parliament's ratification of the treaty last April refuses to sign it.""I admire his position. I imagine he must be under strong pressure,"" Ganley said at EU summit in December.""What President Kaczynski is doing is in line with the Polish tradition of defending Polish interests and democracy.""Kaczynski insist that Poland will not prevent ratification of the Lisbon treaty but that he is waiting for a new decision by Ireland before he signs it.In June Irish voters rejected the treaty with 53.4 percent voting against it, thereby freezing the process of putting it into effect this year as planned.