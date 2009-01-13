TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani on Wednesday stressed that all countries should severe diplomatic and economic relations with Israel in response to its ongoing attacks on Gaza.

The Majlis speaker said some countries have suggested imposing economic sanctions on Israel and severing diplomatic relations with the regime but these punitive measures should be applied by all counties so that they would be effective.Israel has been pounding Gaza severely for over two weeks. Almost 900 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured during the raids.Larijani, who is in Turkey to attend an emergency meeting of Islamic Interparliamentary Union (IPU), said regional states must immediately come up with a solution to the Gaza crisis.He expressed hope that international mediations will immediately end Israel’s “hideous oppression” of innocent Palestinians.Larijani told reporters that all Islamic states and all counties who are committed to human rights must pressure Israel to end its “crimes” in Gaza.Larijani later held talks with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in the Middle East.The two sides stressed that Israel must lift the siege on Gaza and withdraw its troops from the Palestinian territory.They also discussed ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gazans. Israeli troops have blocked the majority of aid shipments from entering into Gaza.Last week Erdgoan said that Israel is committing ""savagery"" in Gaza. ""What reason can justify such savagery?"" Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Justice and Development Party in Parliament.The Turkish prime minister said the offensive was a bid by the Israeli leadership to score points ahead of general elections in February.Referring to the Israeli ministers of defense and foreign affairs, Erdogan said: ""I am telling Ehud Barak and (Tzipi) Livni to forget about the elections, because history will judge them for the black stain they are leaving on humanity.""