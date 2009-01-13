Following are details of how the crisis has affected countries that depend on Russian gas.

AUSTRIA -- About 60 percent of annual demand is met by Russian gas. Gas flows stopped on Jan. 7. Oil and gas group OMV was drawing on reserves, domestic production and other imports to guarantee supply.GERMANY -- Russian gas meets about 42 percent of annual demand. German customers remained supplied in full as German gas market leader E.ON-Ruhgas and its peers turned to gas reserves, alternative North Sea supplier countries, and a route via Belarus and Poland to bypass Ukraine. A spokesman for Wingas, which receives the bulk of its gas via the alternative route, said the status was still comfortable and had not changed over the weekend.TURKEY -- Russia meets about 67 percent of annual gas demand. Russian gas is expected to begin flowing again on Turkey’s western pipeline from Thursday and supplies will reach normal levels on Friday. Turkey had shut down three of its state-owned power plants last week and Iran boosted its gas exports to Turkey by 50 percent to 18 million cubic meters late last week.GREECE -- Russia meets about 82 percent of annual gas demand. Russian gas supplies via Ukraine to Greece were halted on Jan. 6. But as a latecomer to creating infrastructure to supply gas to households, Greece is better placed to ride out the gas crisis than some of its neighbors because it continues to rely on oil for heating and power production.ITALY -- About 28 percent of annual demand for gas is met by Russia. Russian gas imports via the TAG pipeline were substantially interrupted last Wednesday, with supplies reduced by 90 percent. Italy has tapped its gas reserves. It has enough gas stocks to last two months and see it through the winter, Economic Development Minister Claudio Scajola said on Thursday.FRANCE -- About 24 percent of annual gas demand is met by Russia. Russian shipments dropped by more than 70 percent on Jan. 6. French Energy group GDF Suez guaranteed supplies. France does not rely on gas in the same way as Germany or Italy because 80 percent of its electricity is produced by nuclear power stations.HUNGARY -- About 60 percent of annual gas demand is met by Russia. Hungary will meet its gas needs mainly from domestic resources and has resumed gas shipments to Serbia and Bosnia which stopped overnight due to a technical problem, oil and gas group MOL said on Monday. Hungary will maintain restrictions on the largest consumers, using more than 2,500 cubic meters per hour.CZECH REPUBLIC - About 80 percent of annual gas demand is met by Russia. The main transit pipeline from Russia to the Czech Republic and Western Europe was shut on Jan. 7. The dominant gas firm RWE Transgas, a unit of Germany’s RWE , said no customers have suffered any shortfall. It said it had about 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas in storage, enough to supply Czech firms and households for several weeks, unless the weather was extremely cold.SLOVAKIA -- About 100 percent of annual demand is met by Russia. Bratislava declared a state of emergency after Russian cut gas deliveries by 70 percent on Jan. 6. Slovakia will wait for the outcome of talks in Brussels on the gas crisis before restarting a unit at a nuclear power station, which was shut in 2008 to comply with the country’s EU accession agreement.BOSNIA -- Nearly 100 percent of Bosnia’s gas comes from Russia. Russian deliveries stopped on Jan. 6. Bosnia uses some 350 million cubic meters of gas annually. It has no gas reserves. Natural gas accounts for around six to eight percent of Bosnia’s energy use. Tens of thousands have been left without heating and some factories have closed.SERBIA - About 87 percent of annual gas demand is met by Russia. Supply from Russia was cut off on Jan. 6. Natural gas accounts for 15 percent of its annual fuel use. Tens of thousands of Serbian homes regained gas heating on Thursday after Germany and Hungary started supplying five million cubic meters of natural gas a day.BULGARIA -- About 96 percent of annual demand for gas is met by Russia. Bulgaria may be forced to restart a nuclear power reactor it shut in 2006 if the cut-off drags on, Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev said on Monday. It would need a green light from Brussels and at least 30 days to prepare the unit. Daily electricity consumption in Bulgaria has jumped to 7,000 MW and it is still exporting 632 MW mainly to Greece and the western Balkans.POLAND -- About 47 percent of annual demand for gas is met by Russia. Russian deliveries via Ukraine halted on Jan. 7. Imports continue via Belarus. The government has approved a motion to cut gas supplies to industrial clients. Gas distributor PGNiG said Poland was receiving 84 percent of contracted Russian gas in spite of the halt in deliveries.SLOVENIA - About 64 percent of annual demand for gas is met by Russia. Russian supplies stopped from Jan. 7. Deliveries to customers have not been disrupted. Main gas supplier Geoplin called on several large Slovenian users, including energy firms and car maker Revoz, a subsidiary of France’s Renault, to cut the use of gas and use other fuel instead. Geoplin said it may have to reduce or cut gas supplies to its industrial customers, but that there would be no reductions for non-industry consumers.CROATIA - About 37 percent of annual demand for gas is met by Russia. Russian flows halted on Jan. 6. Croatia consumes about 12 million cubic meters of gas each day during winter. It produces 4.8 million cubic meters and imports the rest from Russia. Croatia satisfies a quarter of its annual energy needs with gas. It has 370 million cubic meters of stored gas, enough for about three weeks. The government said Croatia’s oil and gas concern INA would look into an emergency import of gas from Italy or North Africa.MACEDONIA - About 100 percent of Macedonia’s gas comes from Russia. Just one percent of its overall energy supply comes from natural gas, according to a recent study. Russian gas supplies to Macedonia halted on Tuesday. The country’s main steel exporter has been forced to halt production but alternate fuels are providing heating, including in the capital Skopje, which partially relies on natural gas.ROMANIA -- About 28 percent of annual demand for gas is met by Russia. Russian supplies to Romania were cut early on Jan. 7. Underground storage and gas production by Romgaz and Petrom were being used to make up the shortfall. Romania produces 65 percent of domestic consumption.MOLDOVA -- Completely reliant on Russia for its gas supply. Moldova has asked for assistance from the European Union to help the population deal with power and heating shortages. More than 50,000 people have been left without gas since Jan. 7.(Source: Reuters)