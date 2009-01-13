SYDNEY (AFP) – Australian Lleyton Hewitt produced all his trademark tenacity to wear down Frenchman Julien Benneteau in three sets to launch his bid for a fifth home title at the Sydney ATP International Tuesday.

On a day when seeds Tomas Berdych (sixth) and Mardy Fish (eighth) fell by the wayside in the stifling heat, Hewitt cranked out a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over the 48th-ranked Benneteau in just over two hours.The former number one and two-time grand slam champion is fighting back from hip surgery five months ago with his ranking retreating to 74.But the tigerish Hewitt fought with all his customary hunger to overcome Benneteau and set up a testing second-round meeting with Serbian Janko Tipsarevic.“I felt good today. I was tested out another three-setter, and played a couple of tough three-setters last week and pulled up pretty well,” Hewitt said. “Hopefully, I will pull up well again tomorrow.“In practice I'm hitting the ball really well. It's a matter of taking that into the match court, though.“You can't expect miracles when you haven't played for nearly four and a half, five months on the tour.”Tipsarevic, who conquered Hewitt on clay over five sets in Serbia's Davis Cup victory over Australia in 2007, knocked out seeded Fish, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.“Janko's a great ball-striker. One of the best ball-strikers going around. Very similar to Djokovic in that sense,” Hewitt said.“He moves extremely well, but you've got to hang in there with him and make him play that extra shot.”Hewitt once reeled off 20 straight wins at Sydney Olympic Park, but faces a stern test on limited preparation against top seeds Djokovic, Gilles Simon and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga this week with temperatures to hit 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).Big-serving Australian Chris Guccione served up 10 aces in toppling sixth seed Berdych of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.Guccione will put his notorious inconsistency to the test when he backs up against Finland's Jarkko Nieminen in the second round.Guccione was runner-up behind Russian Dmitry Tursunov last year and has previous first-round wins in Sydney over former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2006 and a career-best victory over reigning king Rafael Nadal -- then ranked second -- in 2007.“I've had good results here, so this could be my best chance to get deep into the tournament,” Guccione said. “The more matches I win the higher my ranking gets, obviously.”In other first round action, Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu accounted for Italian Andreas Seppi, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 and defending champion Russian Dmitry Tursunov fell 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.Last week's Brisbane International winner Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic retired with an illness while trailing French qualifier Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 3-0.