Fajr filmfest to screen movies by Hitchcock and Ford

TEHRAN -- Eight films by Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford will go on screen at the Lasting Classics section of the 27th Fajr Film Festival.“The Man Who Knew Too Much”, “Sabotage”, “The Lady Vanishes”, “The 39 Steps”, and Ford’s “The Quiet Man”, “How Green Was My Valley”, “The Informer”, and “The Grapes of Wrath” are the eight movies of this section.The 27th Fajr International Film Festival will be held from January 30 to February 10.Palestine museum to hold exhibits on Gaza resistance in 12 countriesTEHRAN -- Tehran’s Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art is holding exhibitions in 12 countries in a protest against the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza strip.Works by artists from 65 countries focusing on the resistance of the oppressed people of Palestine will go on screen in exhibitions arranged simultaneously in 12 countries including Turkey, France, Britain, Syria, Armenia, Italy, Kuwait and Lebanon.Cosponsored by the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the artworks include posters, photos, and cartoons.“Flags of Kaveh’s Castle” to enter two foreign festivalsTEHRAN -- Iranian movie “Flags of Kaveh’s Castle” by Mohammad Nurizad will be going on screen in the two festivals in the United States and Thailand.The movie will enter the 18th annual Florida Film Festival running from March 27 through April 5, and the Phuket Film Festival in June 4-11.“Flags of Kaveh’s Castle” centers on the Quran, Imam Reza (AS) and the Iranian nation’s beliefs as Shiite Muslims.American filmmaker Nickelson coming to Tehran in FebruaryTEHRAN -- American filmmaker Michelle Nickelson is arriving in Tehran on February 25.Nickelson is making a documentary on the Iranian presidential election 2009 entitled “We the People of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”Iranian director Mohammedreza Eslamlu who will be assisting Nickelson in Iran said that the delay was because Nickelson preferred to come to Tehran after U.S. President-elect Barack Obama settled in the White House.She will be visiting locations and will confirm her team members during this trip, Eslamlu added..