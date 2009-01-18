Wall Street: Here come the earnings

NEW YORK (CNNMoney.com) -- Investors not fixated on the inauguration will be bemoaning corporate 'health' as the first big wave of quarterly results are unleashed upon the markets. And it could get ugly.

""Analysts still haven't ratcheted down their earnings expectations enough, so we'll probably see a lot more negative surprises than positive ones,"" said Timothy Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Asset Management. ""But offsetting this will be optimism about the new administration.""Some 180 companies are slated to report results this week. Currently, 55 S&P 500 firms, including five Dow components are on tap. Standouts include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Fortune 500), IBM (IBM, Fortune 500), United Technologies (UTX, Fortune 500), Apple (AAPL, Fortune 500), eBay (EBAY, Fortune 500), Google (GOOG, Fortune 500), Microsoft (MSFT, Fortune 500), and General Electric (GE, Fortune 500).A few housing reports are also scheduled, but the week is otherwise light on economic news. All financial markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Tuesday's big event is of course Inauguration Day, when Barack Obama will be sworn in as the 44th president of the United States. All U.S. government offices will be closed, but financial markets will remain open.Stocks should get a boost from enthusiasm about the inauguration, but any big earnings disappointments could dampen that, said Ghriskey.Stocks have had a rough go in the new year. A two-session advance at the end of last week took the edge off a decline that saw the Dow falling back to within range of the bear market lows it hit last November.The financial sector has been especially battered, with the KBW Bank (BKX) sector index losing 28% year-to-date versus the S&P 500's loss of nearly 6%.Bracing for weak earnings: Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have slumped 20.2% from a year ago, according to earnings tracker Thomson Reuters. That would make it the sixth consecutive quarter of shrinking growth for the S&P 500 index.""What's different this time is that the weakness is spreading,"" said John Butters, Thomson Reuters' senior research analyst.He said that in previous quarters, most of the weakness was coming from the financial sector and the consumer discretionary sector, which includes automakers and homebuilders.During those quarters, select sectors were actually posting small gains, while others were close to unchanged.The financial sector is still expected to be the worst performer in the fourth quarter, with analysts forecasting a decline of 98% from a year ago. But this time, the financials are far from an anomaly, Butters said.Seven of the 10 economic sectors are expected to post declines, Butters said, as companies across a broad range of industries suffer amid the more than one-year old recession.Healthcare, utilities and consumer staples are the only ones expected to see any growth, and all in the low single digits.