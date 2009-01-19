Judiciary chief calls for investigation of Israel’s war crimes

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi on Monday proposed forming a symbolic court of Islamic jurists to investigate the crimes of the Zionist regime in the war on Gaza.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay has also called for independent investigations into possible war crimes after Israel’s shelling of a UN school compound which killed 42 people, including women and children, on January 6. Israeli troops later killed two boys in another UN school on Saturday.Shahroudi congratulated Hamas on its victory in the war against the Zionist regime, saying, “The Palestinian resistance’s victory against the war machine of Zionist regime once again showed the promise of God that the oppressed will overcome the oppressors will be fulfilled.”The Judiciary chief said official figures show that 30 percent of the Gaza war victims were women and children. He said the Zionist regime’s crimes against women and children showed the filthy image of Zionism and the United States to the world.He said the usurper Zionist regime, once again, made a huge mistake and despite putting mounting pressure on the oppressed people of Gaza during the 22-day war, it failed to achieve its goals.During Israel’s attacks on Gaza the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian officials showed the inhuman face of the Zionist regime and those who claim to advocate human rights to the international community, Shahroudi stated.He said Iran plans to hold a meeting in March on plans to rebuild the war-torn region