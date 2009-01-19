Former interior minister to run for president

TEHRAN – Former interior minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi on Monday announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

However he said he would drop out in favor of any consensus candidate agreed by the conservative camp.He said the conservative camp has held several meetings and is trying to introduce a single candidate for the June 12 presidential vote.“If I am chosen I will try to (win the election) and if somebody else is chosen I will support him,” Pourmohammadi told reporters.Pourmohammadi, a mid-ranking conservative cleric, was sacked as the interior minister last April. No reason was given for the move, which came amid growing domestic criticism of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's economic policies.Pourmohammadi later indicated that his criticism of the president’s policies led to his removal.Pourmohammadi first served after the 1979 Islamic Revolution as a prosecutor in provincial courts dealing with “anti revolutionary crimes”. He later became deputy intelligence minister under former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani