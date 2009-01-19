BG shares poised to fall as demand, spot LNG decline

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) -- BG Group Plc, the liquefied natural gas market’s seller of last resort and the biggest winner when long-term contracts couldn’t meet demand last year, is poised for a fall.

The LNG market is growing at its slowest pace in 28 years as the global economy slows. Forward contracts show prices may slump about 70 percent, and rivals plan to increase supplies by 33 percent, according to Citigroup Inc.“Spot LNG prices and sales will suffer,” Kenan Najafov, a London-based analyst at BNP Paribas SA, said in a phone interview. “BG maximized exposure to spot LNG prices, contrary to companies like Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc and Total SA who favor long-term contracts with lower risk and lower value.” Najafov, who is second on the Bloomberg Absolute Return Rank for his recommendations, rates BG as “underperform.”Earnings at BG, which 19 of 25 analysts rate a buy, may decline 27 percent to $2.1 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in 2009, assuming crude oil at $60 a barrel and U.S. natural gas at $6 per million British thermal units, said Jason Kenney, an analyst with ING Wholesale Banking, which rates BG as hold. Crude has tumbled more than 70 percent to $36 a barrel from a July record and U.S. gas has plunged 66 percent to $4.7 per million Btu.---------------Buyers to gainRecessions in the U.S., the UK and Japan and more than $1 trillion in writedowns and credit losses since the start of last year may send crude oil as low as $30 a barrel in the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. U.S. gas prices are estimated at $5.35 per million Btu in summer 2009, down 61 percent from July 2008, the bank said.BG, the biggest supplier of spot LNG cargoes to Asia, stands to lose profits as Korea Gas Corp. and Tokyo Electric Power Co., the world’s biggest buyers of the fuel, gain because of lower costs.UBS AG downgraded BG to “neutral” from “buy” because of concerns on the “short-term state of the global natural gas market,” according to a note on Jan. 14.The utilities may save more than $5 billion a year for every $1 per million Btu drop in LNG prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on annual purchases in BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2008. LNG, which is natural gas chilled into liquid so it can be transported by ships, generates about 24 percent of Japan’s power and burns cleaner than coal or fuel oil.Spot supplies, sought by buyers to meet seasonal or emergency needs, aren’t part of multiyear agreements.--------------------Electricity declinesCompetition for cargoes from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan dropped after demand for electricity fell because of the global recession. Economic growth this year is likely to be less than the 2 percent forecast by Bank of Korea, Vice Finance Minister Bae Kook Hwan said in Seoul on Jan. 15.Japan’s electricity generation dropped for the fifth straight month in December, falling 4.9 percent from a year earlier as factories and businesses cut production. India has slashed spot imports after industries, already suffering from a slowing economy, switched to cheaper naphtha, a substitute for gas.“Huge profits from diverting LNG cargoes to Asia are no longer there and the buyer’s appetite for LNG imports in Asia has been tempered by slower demand growth and worries about future economic growth,” said Fereidun Fesharaki, the head of Honolulu, Hawaii-based consultant Facts Global Energy.Forward prices of gas in the UK and the U.S. indicate LNG cargoes will be sold into Asia, the U.S. and the UK markets in a range of $5 to $7 per million Btu from $18 per million Btu paid by Japanese utilities in October, said Andy Flower, an LNG consultant and former executive at BP’s LNG business.