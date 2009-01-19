Pimco’s gross buys U.S. debt for first time in year

Bill Gross, manager of the $132 billion Total Return Fund, increased holdings of U.S. government bonds for the first time in a year after missing most of the biggest Treasury market rally in 13 years.

Pacific Investment Management Co.’s co-chief investment officer held 9 percent of the fund’s assets in U.S. government bonds and so-called agency debt as of Dec. 31, up from minus 4 percent a month earlier, according to the Newport Beach, California-based company’s Web site. Treasuries gained 14 percent last year, outperforming all other asset classes, according to Merrill Lynch & Co. indexes.“If we had our druthers, if we went back 12 months and we had known then what we know now, it would have been all invested in Treasuries,” Gross said in a Dec. 10 interview on Bloomberg Television. Mark Porterfield, a Pimco spokesman, said the firm doesn’t comment on fund holdings.Gross’s Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, rose 4.8 percent in 2008, ranking in the top 12 percent when compared with similar funds, according to Lipper. It has ranked in the top 1 percent over the last decade.As he added to the government debt holdings last month, Gross sold mortgage-backed bonds, sending the fund’s holdings of the securities down to 62 percent from 81 percent a month earlier, data on the Web site show.The last time Gross bought U.S. government securities was December 2007. In the first 11 months of 2008, Gross’ fund held negative positions in Treasuries and debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system.Gross has been urging investors to anticipate which assets will benefit as the government struggles to boost the economy. Last week he recommended municipal bonds, inflation-protected Treasuries and debt the U.S. government plans to buy.(Source: Bloomberg)