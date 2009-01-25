Former MPs ask Tehran mayor to run for president

TEHRAN -- A Tehran Municipality official stated on Sunday that some former Majlis lawmakers in a meeting with Tehran mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had asked him to contest the June presidential election.

The meeting was held at the request of the former lawmakers in which they asked Qalibaf to express his idea “explicitly” about the candidacy, Amir Talebian, the deputy Tehran mayor for parliamentary affairs, told reporters.“Ghalibaf has not answered the offer yet,” he said.Talebian added that Qalibaf said he is mostly focusing on city affairs but at the same said he is “sensitive” about the country’s issues.The mayor promised to express his view on the offer in a proper time, Talebian said.Ghalibaf ran in the 2005 presidential election. However, he came fourth in the first round of election.