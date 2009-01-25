Saudi Kingdom Hldg says posts Q4 profit after review

RIYADH (Reuters) – Kingdom Holding Co., owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Saturday that it had revised its fourth-quarter earnings to show a small overall profit after initially reporting a net loss close to $8.3 billion.

The revision followed the completion of an examination by Kingdom Holding of its preliminary financial earnings for 2008 and a “re-categorization of some items of its income statement,” according to a statement posted on Saudi bourse website.Based on this “re-categorization,” the company said, Kingdom Holding showed an “overall” profit of 276 million riyals ($73.6 million).The company reported on January 20 a Q4 net loss of 30.97 billion riyals ($8.26 billion) after a dive in the value of its assets, which include a substantial stake in Citigroup (C.N).Kingdom’s spokeswoman Heba Fatani declined to immediately comment on the official stock market disclosure.