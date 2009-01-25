Iranian referee trio named for Tehran derby

TEHRAN -- The director of the Iranian football federation referee committee announced three nominees for officiating the Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal.

Masoud Enayat stated that Mohsen Torki, Saeid Mozaffarizadeh and Khodadad Afsharian have been nominated to judge the Persepolis – Esteghlal match which is scheduled for February 13 at the Azadi Stadium.The Tehran derby was chosen as the most important in Asia and the 22nd important derby in the world on June 2008 by World Soccer Magazine.Despite being a derby between two teams from Tehran, the match has been played in other Iranian cities as well