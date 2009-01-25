China to help job-seeking graduates

BEIJING (AFP) – China has announced a raft of measures to help university graduates find jobs, state media reported on Sunday, in a bid to fight unemployment amid the global economic crisis.

The nation’s State Council, or cabinet, said it would help train one million unemployed graduates in the next three years to boost their qualifications, the official Xinhua news agency said.The government would also give preferential loans of up to two million yuan (300,000 dollars) to companies that recruited graduates, the report said.Graduates who were willing to set up their own businesses would qualify for loans of 50,000 yuan.The announcements come days after China announced that more than half a million people lost their jobs in the last three months of 2008 due to the global economic crisis.As of December 31, 8.86 million urban residents were registered as jobless, up 560,000 from the end of the third quarter, ministry of human resources spokesman Yin Chengji told reporters on Tuesday.The urban jobless rate stood at 4.2 percent at the end of last year, up from 4.0 percent at the end of 2007, Yin said.But the actual jobless population may be much bigger than the official figure, which does not include millions of migrant workers and university graduates.Chinese authorities fear that rising unemployment could provoke deep unrest in the country, and have already taken a number of measures to try and tackle the problem, including ordering state-run firms to ease up on job cuts.Despite the measures, the government has scaled down its ambitions, targeting the creation of nine million jobs this year, one million fewer than last year, according to Yin.The State Council also announced that the civil service and state-owned companies should not charge job application fees to graduates whose families faced financial hardship, Xinhua reported Sunday.----------- China dismisses U.S. remark on currency manipulation AP reported from Beijing that a top official at China’s central bank has dismissed U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Timothy Geithner’s comment that President Barack Obama believes Beijing is “manipulating” its currency, state media said Saturday.Su Ning, a deputy governor of China’s central bank, was cited as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency that the remarks were “not in line with the facts.”“We thought in the face of the financial crisis, there would be a spirit of self-criticism beneficial to finding ways of resolving the issue and overcoming the crisis,” Su said, adding that it was imperative to avoid any excuses to encourage trade protectionism.In answers to questions submitted by the Senate Finance Committee, Geithner wrote that Obama, backed by the conclusions of a broad range of economists “believes that China is manipulating its currency.”However, Geithner also suggested that now might not be the right time to brand China as a currency manipulator under U.S. trade law, a designation that would trigger negotiations between the two countries and could result in U.S. economic sanctions against China.He said Obama has pledged to use all the diplomatic avenues open to him to seek change in China’s currency.China has allowed the value of its currency to rise by 21 percent over the past two years. But American manufacturers complain that the Chinese yuan is still significantly undervalued, making Chinese goods cheaper for U.S. consumers and American products more expensive in China.