Imam Khomeini rescued Iranian cinema: Asgarpur

TEHRAN -- Imam Khomeini’s support for Iran’s cinema rescued it from extinction during the first years of the Islamic Revolution, the director of the House of Cinema told MNA.

Cineaste Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur went on to say that Imam Khomeini stressed the importance of Iranian cinema in the first days of the Islamic Revolution.After his return to Iran following his 15-year exile, Imam Khomeini mentioned cinema in his historical speech at the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in Tehran, saying that “We are not against cinema, rather we are against obscenity”, he mentioned.After the revolution, a group of extremists intended to ban Iran’s cinema completely because in their view, cinema before the Islamic revolution was obscenity and Imam Khomeini’s clarification appeased the group, he noted.“At that stage, Imam Khomeini approved the existence of cinema after the Islamic Revolution. We can conclude from various speeches by Imam Khomeini that he understood the importance of the art of cinema,” Asgarpur added.He went on to say that after the publication of Imam Khomeini’s poem collection, people came to know that Imam Khomeini was an artistic political figure who was aware of the impact of art on society.Imam Khomeini always supported Iran’s cinema and admired many films, including Dariush Mehrjuii’s “The Cow”, he mentioned.