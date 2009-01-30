Iran envoy warns EU of repercussions of de-listing MKO

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Mohammad Khazaii has warned the European union of the repercussions of its decision to remove the Mojahedin Khalq Organization from its terror list.

“The European Union should know that playing politics on terrorism which is a threat to the lives and security of people across the world is unacceptable and will not help it achieve its goals,” Khazaii said in a letter to the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.The EU’s decision on the MKO is not only a violation of UN resolutions on terrorism, it has also hurt the survivors of the MKO’s terror acts, he stated.“This shows the EU’s double standards on dealing with terrorism and the emptiness of its slogans on fighting terror.”Khazaii said the EU must respond to the survivors of the MKO’s terror acts in Iran and Iraq. It will also be held accountable for the repercussions of its decision which has impeded international efforts in campaign against terrorism, he added.“The European Union was expected to avoid this unacceptable decision and keep this criminal and terrorist group on its blacklist.”“The European Union’s decision which was certainly politically motivated will not change the terrorist and criminal nature of the MKO,” Khazaii said, adding, “The international community is completely aware of the terrorist nature of this wretched group and will not ignore the threats it poses.”The Iranian envoy called on the 27-nation bloc to reconsider its “imprudent” decision.According to the AP, the EU foreign ministers have also voted to lift restrictions on the funds of the Mojahedin Khalq Organization which means that the assets of the group will be unfrozen. It is the first time an organization has been “de-listed” by the EU.The group had been blacklisted as a terror organization by the EU since 2002, but waged a long legal battle in the EU's court of justice to reverse the decision. Several EU court decisions went in the group’s favor, concluding the EU had failed to properly explain why it froze the assets of the Paris-based group.The group however, remains on the United States terror list. It was blacklisted by Washington in 1997.AP quoted Czech European Affairs Minister Alexandr Vondra as saying that if new evidence comes to light linking the group to terror activities, the EU “could decide to re-include the group” on a list that includes 60 groups and individuals.The MKO established a camp for about 3,500 members in Iraq, which its forces used to launch cross-border attacks into Iran. It fought alongside Saddam Hussein’s forces during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.After U.S.-led forces overthrew Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, American troops removed the Iranian group’s weapons and confined its fighters to the camp.However, it maintains a camp fighters in Iraq, north of Baghdad. Iraqi officials on Saturday called on the group to shut down the camp and move to another country