Turkey is best route for imports from Europe: ICCIM chairman

Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Mines (ICCIM) Chairman Mohammad Nahavandian has suggested that it would be more economical for the country to import European goods from Turkey instead of Persian Gulf countries.

The ICCIM chairman added that Tehran and Ankara can pave the ground for such a move, as their political relations have improved considerably.“The global economic downturn has created many problems for all the world’s countries, but we should use the situation in the best possible way,” Nahavandian said in a meeting in Tehran with the Turkish State Minister for Foreign Commerce, Kursad Tuzmen.He noted that there is an imbalance between Iranian imports and exports through some Persian Gulf countries. “If we change the trade corridor for the European goods we import, from the Persian Gulf to Turkey, we would see a trade balance,” he said.Iran currently enjoys a considerable amount of trade with the Persian Gulf countries, especially the UAE.Iran was the most important export destination last year from the UAE’s main free zone in Dubai with a commerce value of Dh18.6 billion. The next most important export partner was Saudi Arabia, which received Dh12.8 billion, followed by India at Dh12 billion.More than 10,000 Iranian firms, according to the Iranian Business Council in Dubai, have investments in the UAE.Iranians have recently been treated in a humiliating way by some of these trade partners.An Iranian MP announced earlier that Iran has decided to discontinue the transfer of its investment funds to the UAE and readdress its capital to Turkey, following the fingerprinting of its citizens by the Persian Gulf state.“Fingerprinting of UAE citizens and citizens of any other country which humiliates Iranians must continue vigorously,” Javad Karimi Ghoddousi, a member of Iran’s Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.In addition, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani Wednesday urged the UAE to reconsider its attitude regarding the fingerprinting of Iranians entering the country(Source: Press TV)