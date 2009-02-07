Great potential for developing Iran-Japan cultural ties: Charge d’affaires

TOKYO (IRNA) – A diplomat has said there is great potential for developing relations between Iran and Japan in all fields including the cultural domain.

Charge d’affaires of Iran’s Embassy in Japan, Mansoureh Sharifi-Sadr said at opening ceremony of Iranian Meals Festival that despite the fact that the current year marks 80th anniversary of Iran-Japan official ties, the two countries’ interactions date back to more than 1,500 years ago.Stating that commercial and cultural interactions started ever since Silk Road era, she contended that the road played a crucial role in conveying Iranian culture and civilization to Japan.Referring to the presence of a large number of Japanese at the event, she added that this shows that after a lapse of years since beginning of the cultural interaction between the two countries, there is a keen interest among the Japanese in Iranian culture.She also contended that researches indicate that the Iranians were the first who cooked meals as some of them like ‘Aash’ dates back to 4,000 years ago.So far a total of 2,200 types of Iranian meals have been identified, she said, noting that 110 Iranian drinks, pastries and breads have also been recognized.Sharifi-Sadr hoped that holding the festival will pave the way for promoting bilateral ties between the two nations.