Islamic Revolution changed world’s political and power structure

TEHRAN – The Supreme Leader said on Saturday that the Islamic Revolution changed the political and power landscape in the world.

The Islamic Revolution “turned the Iranian nation into a determined, powerful, dignified and influential nation” in the world with voting rights, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a large group of Air Force commanders and staff ahead of February 10 celebrations which marks the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.The meeting with the Supreme Leader is held every year to appreciate the key role of the Air Force in the victory of revolution in 1979.The Leader pointed to the “determining role” of Iran in the region and said, “Some great powers still do not want to admit this great development in Iran.”“However,” the Leader said, “when a nation realizes the importance of its determination and decides and acts based on it no power can withstand it, and domination over such a nation is impossible.”The Leader went on to say that over the past thirty years global powers have been resorting to different ploys to restore their domination over the Iranian nation.Ayatollah Khamenei insisted that despite all pressures and sanctions Iran has succeeded to achieve technological breakthrough.“Out of different sanctions that were imposed on Iranian nation over successive years the Omid satellite was born and launched into the orbit, and out of all pressures on Iranian nation the scientific technology of uranium enrichment, which is limited to a few powerful countries, came out.”Iran successfully launched its first domestically-produced satellite into orbit on Monday. The satellite, called Omid, or hope in Farsi, is intended for telecommunications and research activities.“These sanctions and threats no longer have any effect because the Iranian nation has found its way” and will continue the road to progress with a “firm determination” and reliance on God.The Leader also said the Islamic Revolution has influenced the mindset of people in the region and beyond.The fact that the Zionist regime’s army failed to overcome small groups of “faithful and determined youths” in Gaza and Lebanon despite using modern weaponry and with a support from the U.S. “signifies the spread and depth of the Islamic Revolution’s thought.”Ayatollah Khamenei was referring to Israel’s 22-war on the Gaza Strip last month and its 33-day on Hezbollah in the summer of 2006