Belarus to pay average of $150 for Russian gas in 2009: envoy

MINSK (RIA Novosti) - The price of Russian natural gas for Belarus in 2009 will average $150 per 1,000 cu m, the Russian ambassador to Minsk said on Friday.

Alexander Surikov said in 1Q09 the price would fluctuate around $200, but then could change one way or the other: “Everything will depend on crude and oil derivatives prices.”Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko previously said the average gas price for Belarus was expected at $148 per 1,000 cu m, but with oil prices falling below $50 per barrel, gas prices could be lower than the 2008 level ($128 per 1,000 cu m).Belarus earlier requested that Russia cut gas prices due to the falling oil price on global markets.