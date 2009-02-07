OPEC likely to cut output: Iraq

The Iraqi oil minister says OPEC is likely to cut output further when it meets in March in a bid to help prices gradually rise.

“The year 2009 will be a tough economic year. It is expected demand for crude oil will drop,” Hussain al-Shahristani told a Baghdad oil industry conference on Saturday.“In March, OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) will meet and there is an intention to decide a further cut to shore up prices.”The 12-member group is scheduled to hold its next policy-setting ministerial meeting on March 15 in Vienna.Oil has lost more than two-thirds of its value since hitting a record high of over $147 in July, as the global financial crisis has slashed demand.“We expect that crude prices will be restored to more than $70 a barrel, but this will not be achieved in coming months. This will happen gradually,” said the Iraqi oil official.Al-Shahristani’s comments come a day after the OPEC president said the 12-member group was ready to take necessary steps at the March meeting to restore balance to the market.“OPEC is determined to play its part in restoring balance to the market,” OPEC President Jose Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos said in a statement.“To this end, OPEC reaffirms its readiness to take whatever further decisions that may be necessary, during the forthcoming March meeting of the ministerial conference,” added Botelho de Vasconcelos, who is also Angola’s oil minister.OPEC, which supplies more than 40 percent of the world’s oil, agreed to three supply cuts last year in an effort to halt sliding prices in the face of the global economic downturn.The OPEC production cuts amount to a 4.2 million barrel-a-day reduction from actual output levels in September.(Source: Press TV)