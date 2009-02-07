Pakistan wants no-strings aid from U.S.: diplomat

LONDON (AFP) -- Aid from the Obama administration to Pakistan should come without strings attached, Pakistan's ambassador to the U.S. said in a newspaper interview published Saturday.

Husain Haqqani told the Financial Times (FT) that “assistance that is conditional is never good”.His comments came after U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said Friday the Obama administration would revive a plan to send 1.5 billion dollars (1.2 billion euros) of military aid to Pakistan, its key ally in the fight against Taliban forces in Afghanistan.The U.S. reportedly wants to triple civilian aid but impose conditions to ensure military assistance to Pakistan goes towards fighting insurgents in Afghanistan, not building up defenses against India.Biden is expected to give the first fully-fledged picture of Obama-era U.S. foreign policy at a security conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday.“Assistance that is conditional is never good,” Haqqani told the FT.“Our advice has been that while we can always discuss. what the Americans would prefer... (conditional aid) is not going to serve U.S. or Pakistani interests.”Haqqani pledged Pakistan would focss on fighting its “primary threat”, which he said currently comes from “terrorism and not from our eastern neighbor”.But he warned: “There is no bullet that has been invented that Pakistan can be given to shoot at the terrorists that cannot be used in case there is a war with India.”Following the release of nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan Friday, Haqqani said his freedom “may cause a short-term perception problem” though added: “Pakistan now has a genuinely independent judiciary and we have dismantled the A.Q. Khan network.”