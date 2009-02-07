Bayern's Toni is the dive king, says Dortmund's Subotic

BERLIN (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic has raised the tempo ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga showdown at Bayern Munich by accusing their Italian striker Luca Toni of being the king of diving.

Bayern's Toni was the league's top-scorer last season scoring 24 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches, but Subotic claims he will rarely stay on his feet when attacking the opposition to try to influence the referee's decisions.“Toni is not only risky to play against, but he is the biggest dive king,” the 20-year-old Serb told Bild.“Nobody wins as many free kicks as he does.“He's a clever player and it is incredibly hard to play against him, you have to be very careful.“Although he has a strong body, nobody falls as fast as Toni and the referees are mostly taken in by it.”Toni refused to be drawn into a debate and simply told Bild he: “does not comment on players I don't know anything about”.In a Bild survey of the league's 18 captains, Toni was voted second behind Hamburg's David Jarolim.This season, Toni has scored 9 goals in 14 games to help Bayern up to fourth in the table, while Dortmund are sixth in the table.