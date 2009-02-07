Iranian film week opens in Baku

TEHRAN -- Iranian film week opened at the House of Actors in Baku in the Republic of Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Majid Majidi’s “The Color of Paradise” and “The Father,” and Ali Vazirian’s “God Is close,” Dariush Mehrjuii’s “Mom’s Guest” and Rasul Sadr-Ameli’s “The Night” will be screened during the event, which has been organized to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution in 1979.Iranian Ambassador to Baku Nasser Hamidi-Zare’ and a number of Azeri officials and cineastes attended the opening ceremony.Hamidi-Zare’ expressed hope that the event would provide an opportunity for Azeri citizens to become familiar with Iranian cinema.Secretary General of Azerbaijan’s Union of Cinematographers Rasim Balayev, who attended the ceremony, said that the event would give Azeris a chance to become acquainted with Iranian achievements in cinema.He said that the Azeri cineastes are interested in being in close contact with their Iranian counterparts and noted that organizing such events would be helpful in achieving this.The Iranian Embassy awarded a number of Azeri members of the cast of Iranian director Hassan Najfi’s “The Lost Share,” a story about a family struggling to find a cure for their sick child.“The Color of Paradise” was screened for the audience at the end of the ceremony.Photo: Golab Adineh in a scene from “Mom’s Guest”