I will resist any decisions that add to problems if elected president: Karroubi

TEHRAN -- National Confidence Party Secretary General and former Majlis speaker Mahdi Karroubi stated on Sunday that he will stand firm against any decision that increases people’s problems if he is elected president.

“If one day I become president I will stand against anything that based on it the people’s problems increases,” Karroubi said in a meeting with artists and journalists.Karroubi declared his official candidacy for the June presidential elections on October 12. He has stated that he would not change his idea about running for the post.Unfortunately, the situation in the country is not favorable now and all political, economic, foreign policy and social experts agree on the need to make changes to ameliorate the situation.He added that current economic pressures and difficulties are because of a series mistakes made by reformists that led to the victory of the current administration.“We should know that the ninth government’s success was our fault.”The former Majlis speaker went on to say that he will not withhold any effort to resolve people’s problems and changing the current condition if he succeeds to win the June elections.The former top lawmaker said by presenting a transparent plan and continued consultations with academics, clerics, economists and lawmakers, he will try to resolve problems