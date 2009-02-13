Panasonic orders employees to buy company-made products

TOKYO (Xinhua) -- Panasonic Corp. has ordered middle-ranking employees to buy its audio and video products, in a latest move to weather the global economic downturn, local media reported on Friday.

The employees ranking in the middle of the company hierarchy are asked to buy products worth at 100,000 yen (1,100 U.S. dollars) or more, while the senior managerial employees are told to buy products worth more 200,000 yen (2,200 U.S. dollars), according to Nikkei’s news report. A total of 10,000 employees received such written notices.It is the first time that Panasonic has ordered employees to buy its own products since 2002, when the bubble economy dragged down Japanese companies’ profits.