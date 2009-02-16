TEHRAN – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Iranian youth have “proved” their ability in different fields.

“The Iranian youth have proved their competence and brilliance in different contests,” the Leader stated in a message to the Islamic Union of Students in the Indian subcontinent.The Leader stated that as more time passes, Iranians pin more hopes on their educated youth.Ayatollah Khamenei said in the past the opponents of a “free and honored Iran” tried to “disappoint” and “deprave” the youth through different tactics.This policy continued after the Islamic Revolution by using new advanced communications tools but the youth “prevented enemies reach their goals through their diligent efforts and (a sense of) responsibility,” the Leader explained.The Supreme Leader pointed to scientific achievements and social and political developments in the country, saying, “The atmosphere of enthusiasm and diligence among the youth heralds a bright future that the Iranian nation deserves to reach it”.Today, all, especially the youth, bear great responsibility toward the country, the Leader remarked.“Facilitate the path to the future.”Elsewhere in his message to the students, the Leader insisted, “Consider learning and research and innovation as a duty and consider your country’s today and tomorrow needs in selecting fields of study.