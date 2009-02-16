Shojaei: Osasuna to move away from drop zone

TEHRAN -- Iranian Osasuna midfielder Masoud Shojaei has emphatically said that his struggling team will remain in La Liga.

Osasuna and Deportivo La Coruna played out a scoreless draw at the Riazor Stadium on Saturday.“We played a difficult away match. Deportive was taking advantage of their fans but we managed to get a good result against them. Javad (Nekounam) and I were tired in this match because of accompanying Iran’s national team against South Korea in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers,” Shojaei stated.“We will have to beat rock-bottom Numancia next week. It’s a crucial match for both of us to move away from the drop zone. I’ve already emphasized we will not get relegated to the Segunda B,” he added.Osasuna remains in the seventeenth place with 21 points