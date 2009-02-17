Supreme Leader urges promotion of endowment culture

TEHRAN (IRNA) - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday said that culture of endowment should be promoted more than ever.

Ayatollah Khamenei told head and officials of the Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization that endowment is a very good and auspicious job as well as a good tradition in Islam and divine religions.The Supreme Leader said that good work of the endowment custodians and managers would help promote the endowment culture in the society.Ayatollah Khamenei added that one of the basic measures of Islamic establishment can be revival of endowment culture and such a heavy duty rests with the Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization.