Swat Valley peace deal to ensure speedy justice: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sherry Rehman, Tuesday said Swat Valley peace deal would ensure peace and help provide speedy justice to the people at their doorsteps.

The government has always preferred dialogue as it believed that use of force was not the solution to problems, the Minister said.While talking to reporters after visiting the exhibition of contemporary art of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), she said the peace deal in Swat will be beneficial for the country and was part of government’s policy of development and deterrence.Answering a question, the Minister maintained the army would remain present in Swat with the objective of ensuring security to the people.She said the agreement regarding enforcement of Shariah-based justice system in Malakand division will also help meet the demand of the people for the establishment of an appellate forum of Peshawar High Court.Replying to another question, the Minister said it has been clearly stated that the Swat peace deal would not be signed until peace is restored in the area.When asked about former President Pervez Musharraf’s remarks that efforts were being made to weaken Pakistan Army and ISI, she said his statement was based on assumption and it had no reality and ground.She said Pakistan Army and ISI are important and strong institutions and they have always extended their cooperation to the government.Giving her comments on Democracy Day being observed on Wednesday (Feb 18), she said it would be the day to further strengthen democratic forces.The Minister said Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) is committed to maintaining democracy in the country and had rendered sacrifices to establish a democratic order in the country with the support of the masses.Earlier, visiting the exhibition, she commended efforts of PNCA for holding the exhibition to help promote art in the country.She said this exhibition being organized in collaboration with Turquoise Mountain and Canadian Embassy, is a unique attraction for the people of twin cities, as the artists of three Asian countries have responded on one topic.On the occasion, Director General PNCA, Naeem Tahir said with a blend of the culture from three countries, the prominent artists of these countries have given their art pieces for the event and added the same exhibition was held in Afghan and after display in Pakistan, it will travel to Iran for introducing the art of the participating countries to mark the rich cultural diversity of historical linkages and dynamism of this region.The exhibition of contemporary art of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan continued in Islamabad at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with the title of “Living Traditions”.Curetted by a British Curator, Jemima Montagu, the display traces trace the contemporary trends in art, practiced in the three Muslim neighboring countries by the eminent artists.The ground-breaking exhibition is organized in collaboration with Turquoise Mountain and Canadian Embassy at the National Art Gallery (NAG).According to the visitors, this exhibition is a unique attraction for the people twin cities, as the artists of three Asian countries have responded on one topic.With a blend of the culture from three countries, the prominent artists of these countries have given their art pieces for the event, Director General PNCA, Naeem Tahir told APP here.The same exhibition was held in Afghan and after display in Pakistan, it will travel to Iran for introducing the art of the participating countries to mark the rich cultural diversity of historical linkages and dynamism of this region, he added.It is a combination of calligraphy, miniature, drawing and print that show the creativity, skills and imaginative ideas.The display houses a fascinating collection of concepts, customs and other elements of culture inspiring the artists including Y Z Kami, Aisha Khalid, Mohammed Imran Qureshi, Shezad Dawood, Nusra Latif Qureshi, Khadim Ali, Khosrow Hassanzadeh and others.With the traveling norms, beliefs and languages from one to the next territory the shared heritage and cultural practices of visual arts also had identical patterns through centuries.