Larijani calls on Islamic world to support Palestinians
February 18, 2009 - 0:0
TEHRAN – Islamic countries’ parliaments should do their best to support Palestine, Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti Counterpart Jassem Al-Kharafi on Tuesday.Larijani added the forthcoming Palestine conference will seek the opinions of Islamic parliament speakers on the Palestine issue.
Tehran is going to hold a conference on Palestine and the post-Gaza war in the near future.
He said that Islamic parliaments are highly capable of supporting Palestinians, in particular Gazans, and they should do whatever they can in this regard.
Al-Kharafi, for his part, thanked Iran for its supports of Palestinians and stated his country will send a high-ranking delegation to attend this conference