Larijani calls on Islamic world to support Palestinians

TEHRAN – Islamic countries’ parliaments should do their best to support Palestine, Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti Counterpart Jassem Al-Kharafi on Tuesday.

Larijani added the forthcoming Palestine conference will seek the opinions of Islamic parliament speakers on the Palestine issue.Tehran is going to hold a conference on Palestine and the post-Gaza war in the near future.He said that Islamic parliaments are highly capable of supporting Palestinians, in particular Gazans, and they should do whatever they can in this regard.Al-Kharafi, for his part, thanked Iran for its supports of Palestinians and stated his country will send a high-ranking delegation to attend this conference