Top German MP highlights Iran’s ‘legitimate security interests’

BERLIN (Zawya)- The West has to recognize Iran’s “legitimate security interests” if it wants to resolve the impasse over Tehran’s nuclear program, the deputy head of the Green faction Juergen Trittin told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Showing such a respect for Iran’s legitimate security interests is not possible “without the U.S.,” the Green lawmaker added.Trittin welcomed plans by U.S. President Barack Obama to hold direct talks with Iran aimed at settling the Iranian nuclear row.The latest developments notwithstanding, the United States has yet to make a concrete proposal for negotiations with Tehran, he proposed.